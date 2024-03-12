The Illinois Secretary of State’s office is highlighting the 60th Anniversary of the iconic 1964 Ford Mustang at its annual Vehicle Show in Springfield, Secretary Alexi Giannoulias announced today.

Giannoulias made the announcement while revealing the Vehicle Show will take place on Saturday, September 7, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in downtown Springfield.

A limited number of commemorative license plates featuring the Mustang and promoting the Vehicle Show are now available for $32 per pair until May 10.

Illinois vehicle owners who purchase the plates may display them on their vehicles for up to 60 days before the show from July 10 to September 7, 2024.

“The Vehicle Show brings together car enthusiasts and families from across the Midwest to downtown Springfield,” Giannoulias said. “A broad collection of classic vehicles featuring all makes and models will be on display this year. We look forward to hosting the event that will help draw visitors to Springfield and provide a boost to local businesses.”

“The Illinois Secretary of State's Classic Vehicle Show is an exciting event that provides a unique experience to visitors and local residents alike,” said Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher. “This iconic car show has left an indelible mark on automotive history, embodying the spirit of ingenuity and craftsmanship. This event also provides us with the opportunity to showcase Springfield’s finest businesses, restaurants and historic downtown.”

The event will honor one vehicle with the Illinois State Champion Award, given to the vehicle judged best by the show’s advisory committee. First-, second- and third-place winners will also receive awards in at least 60 classes.

Ford began manufacturing the Mustang in March 1964, creating a new class of automobiles known as pony cars. The Mustang's styling proved wildly popular and inspired other manufacturers to copy its look.

First held in 1949 as an Antique Auto Meet, the Secretary of State’s Vehicle Show features some of Illinois’ finest antique and classic vehicles, sports cars, motorcycles, trucks and tractors.

Last year’s event brought more than 1,000 visitors to downtown Springfield with more than 600 Illinois drivers purchasing specialty plates.

For more information or for a brochure, including a Vehicle Show Registration Form, please call 312-793-8876 or email vehicleshow@ilsos.gov.

The plate order form and the show’s full schedule is available here or at http://www.ilsos.gov/services/vehicle_show/home.html.

