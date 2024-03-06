BELLEVILLE - The long-anticipated 2024 Home Expo, is fast approaching this weekend from March 8 to 10, 2024 at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville. The free-to-attend event will feature everything from giveaway prizes to over 155 vendor booths and much more.

Shannon Stelling with the Home Builders and Remodelers Metro East Association (HBRMEA) recently appeared on Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com to share more about the event as it inches closer.

“There’s so many exciting things happening this year with the show,” Stelling said. “People are doing a lot of remodeling these days because there’s not a lot of home inventory out there - this show is the perfect place to kick off their remodeling projects.

She added the expo has something for every homeowner, including the tools needed for do-it-yourself projects and experts who can help with the rest.

“We’ve got over 155 booths filled with anything and everything you could need for your home, inside and out. We also have those booths filled up with products and experts … you’ve got options to get the products you need for your home, talk to the exports, or get the experts to do it for you if that’s what you choose.”

In addition to all things homebuilding and remodeling, the event will also feature several giveaway prizes, including an $18,000 hot tub which will be gifted to one lucky attendee, courtesy of Hot Tubs of St. Louis.

Stelling said you can bring in dog and/or cat food to donate to the Belleville Area Humane Society to increase your chances at going home with a giveaway prize while supporting a good cause - she added that to be eligible for prize drawings, you must fill out the registration form upon entering the expo.

The event will also feature guest appearances from local celebrities and radio personalities, performances by local dance teams, live music, and much, much more - for the full schedule and lists of all exhibitors and sponsors, visit the HBRMEA website.

