2023-24 SIUE Athletics Hall of Fame Class Announced
EDWARDSVILLE – Five individuals, representing five different programs, and one team will be inducted into the SIUE Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday, Jan. 26 at SIUE's Meridian Ballroom inside the Morris University Center.
This year's honorees include Raven (Berry) Zachary (women's basketball), Christine (Butler) Miller (women's track and field) Don Ebert (men's soccer), Spencer Patton (baseball), Helen Robinson (women's soccer) and the 1985 baseball team.
This is the 17th class to be inducted since the SIUE Athletics Hall of Fame started in 2005.
The SIUE Athletics Hall of Fame seeks to recognize the achievements of former student-athletes, coaches, administrators and teams that have impacted the intercollegiate athletics programs at SIUE as well as to celebrate the history of the institution. A complete listing of Hall of Fame members is available at siuecougars.com/honors/hall-of-fame.
"We're thrilled to induct this accomplished class of SIUE standouts and the 1985 SIUE Baseball Team into our Hall of Fame," said Andrew Gavin, Director of Athletics. "I have had the pleasure of connecting with each of our inductees to inform them of their inclusion in this year's class, and we're looking forward to celebrating with them."
Tickets are available for the ceremony and can be purchased online here.
The SIUE Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony is part of Alumni Weekend, which includes SIUE women's and men's basketball taking on Tennessee Tech Saturday, Jan. 27 at 1 and 3:30 p.m., respectively. The SIUE Alumni Association will host a reception between games sponsored by Global Brew Tap House, Old Herald Brewery and Little Caesars. Tickets for the Alumni Association reception and basketball doubleheader can be purchased here.
Members of the SIUE Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2023 are profiled below:
Raven (Berry) Zachary, women's basketball
Christine (Butler) Miller, women's track and field (jumps)
Don Ebert, men's Soccer
Spencer Patton, baseball
Helen Robinson, women's soccer
1985 Baseball, 6th Nationally
