GODFREY - Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) required Pilot Ground School Classes are now forming for the Fall Semester at LEWIS & CLARK COMMUNITY COLLEGE, Godfrey. (Students must have Ground Training to qualify for Flight Training.) These are classes on the Lewis and Clark College campus and not at St. Louis Regional Airport.

The following classes for Private Pilot, Instrument Pilot and Commercial Pilot, are FAA Exam Preparation Courses that will satisfy the mandatory requirements for passing the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) written tests as first steps for a hobby or a career in aviation, or, to update “rusty pilots” who want to get back into flying.

The courses may be taken in conjunction with or totally independent of additional airplane flight training lessons not provided by LCCC. Optional field trips outside of the classes may be offered.

Registration of $350.00 each for PRIVATE,INSTRUMENT or COMMERCIAL PILOT for the following classes. On the first night of each class for registration, students are required by the FAA to provide photo identification such as a Driver’s License, along with Birth Certificate or Passport and $75 for Books and Materials. Registration deadline preferred one week prior to classes, but, you may register now. Private & Instrument, or, Instrument & Commercial may be taken at same time. Classes are “Non-Credit” at this time.

PRIVATE PILOT GROUND CLASS: Monday Evenings 6-9pm beginning

September 11 – December 4, 2023

INSTRUMENT PILOT GROUND CLASS: Tuesday Evenings 6-9pm, beginning September 12 – December 5, 2023

Article continues after sponsor message

COMMERCIAL PILOTGROUND CLASS: Wednesday Evenings 6-9pm, beginning September 13 – December 6, 2023

To Register, or for more information, Please Contact:

Becky Moore at 618-468-5701

Lewis & Clark Community College, Godfrey, IL

New Flying Club - Piasa Flyers

There is also a new flying club called "Piasa Flyers" that still has a couple of openings. If you've always wanted to fly or you're an experienced pilot and it doesn't make sense to own your own plane, maybe club ownership is for you. You can take your ground school and your flight training at the same time. With an initial membership investment of $3,000 and $35 a month, you will be one of 25 owners who will have access to the plane.

This month's Piasa Flyers Aero Club meeting is Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the St. Louis Regional Airport at 7 p.m. in the Airport Managers Building just south of the tower. The club meets on the second Wednesday of each month.

For more information check out the facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/216768014370170 or the website at https://piasaflyers.com/

More like this: