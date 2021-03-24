The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRRECsm) held its annual Water Festival March 22-23 in a virtual format. About 15 teachers and 375 students from five area schools took part in the event. Above, NGRREC Assistant Amy Monroe demonstrates how to create a water cycle in a plastic bag.

For more information on the educational opportunities available through NGRREC, contact Director of Environmental Education Sarah Fisher at saafisher@lc.edu.

