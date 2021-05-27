SPRINGFIELD, IL – A message of unity will be the theme throughout the fairgrounds in Springfield and Du Quoin this summer. “One Illinois” is the theme which will be showcased throughout the 2021 Illinois and Du Quoin State Fairs. “One Illinois” is aimed at uniting Illinoisans after COVID-19 led to the cancellations of both fairs in 2020.

“Illinois’ proud agricultural tradition has long been the force that drives our state forward, and the last 18 months have been no different. In March of 2020, when the world seemed to come to a halt, our state’s number one industry kept right on going,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “While the COVID-19 pandemic demanded a temporary pause to the State Fairs, communities across the state will once again have a chance to come together as “One Illinois” this August to celebrate our number one industry and the people that keep us all going.”

The Illinois and DuQuoin State Fairs will be hosting onsite mobile vaccination clinics throughout the duration of both fairs to give every fairgoer who wants one a chance to be vaccinated.

“We are excited to bring everyone back together on our fairgrounds in Springfield and Du Quoin,” said Jerry Costello II, Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. “If this year has taught us anything, it’s that we are all Illinoisans. This underscores the importance for everyone to get vaccinated. Everyone doing their part will ensure the safety of fairgoers, vendors and staff when we gather to celebrate this summer.”

“We put a lot of thought into this year’s theme,” said Illinois State Fair Manager, Kevin Gordon. “Coming off a year where the fair was cancelled for the first time since World War II, we want to convey a show of unity and strength when people return to the fairgrounds in August.”

“This year’s theme embodies, not only the solidarity Illinoisans have shown throughout the pandemic, but the fellowship that takes place each summer,” said Du Quoin State Fair Manager, Josh Gross. “Our state fairs bring us together to celebrate all Illinois has to offer and we are ready to welcome everyone back to Du Quoin.”

“One Illinois” will be displayed throughout the Springfield and Du Quoin Fairgrounds, as well as on the 2021 Illinois and Du Quoin State Fair logos and merchandise.

Illinois State Fair runs August 12-22, while the Du Quoin State Fair takes place August 27-September 6.

