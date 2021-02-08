ALTON - The Alton River Dragons announced their 2021 regular-season schedule for their Inaugural Season. Opening night will be Thursday, May 27, at home at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park against the Cape Girardeau Catfish, the first of 14 times the two teams will face off in 2021.

The River Dragons will play two more home games to kick off the season on Friday, May 28, hosting Terre Haute and Saturday, May 29, night against cross-town opponent the O’Fallon (MO) Hoots. The game against O’Fallon will be the first of 12 games the River Dragons and Hoots play in their series, being dubbed as “The River Rivalry.” A traveling trophy will go to the team with the most wins against each other each season. The River Dragons and Hoots are working together on securing a sponsor for the series.

“With our two teams being separated by just 38 miles, we wanted to have some fun with our series with the Hoots. The entire St. Louis area is a great baseball community, and it’s going to be fun having a team on the East side of St. Louis battling a team from the West Side of St. Louis.” Said River Dragons General Manager Dallas Martz. “It’s a short car rider between Alton and O’Fallon, and I see lots of both our team’s fans making the trip back and forth to be part of a fun series.” Martz went on to say.

The River Dragons will hit the road for the first time on Sunday, May 30, to play the Springfield Sliders.

The River Dragons will play a 60-game regular-season schedule, with all home games held at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park in Alton. For the River Dragons complete schedule, go to www.altonbaseball.com.

Tuesday – Saturday Home Games will start at 6:35pm

Article continues after sponsor message

Sunday home games will start at 4:35pm

July 3rd home game will start at 4:35pm

The Alton River Dragons are a summer collegiate baseball team that plays in the Prospect League.

www.altonbaseball.com

www.prospectleague.com

More like this: