GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey, and the Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department is pleased to announce we will open the Great Godfrey Corn Maze located in Robert E. Glazebrook Park located at 1401 Stamper Lane, Godfrey, Il 62035 starting September 17, 2021 and run through October 31, 2021.

The 2021 Great Godfrey Maze theme for both mazes this year is Circus based, and is the Greatest Show in Godfrey. A circus tent, clown, lion, seal, and elephant have been carved into the entire maze. Guests are welcome to visit the mazes during the weekend day’s or weekend night’s “Flashlight required in the evenings”

The Great Godfrey Maze offers two mazes: a 5 acre maze which is open on Friday’s 6pm -10pm, Saturday 11am – 10pm, and Sunday 12pm – 6pm. The 2 acre “HAUNTED MAZE” will be open in October on Friday’s, and Saturday’s 7:30pm – 10:00pm.

The 2021 Family Fall Festival will be held on September 25, vendors please call 618-466-1483 if you are interested. We will be announcing all special dates in the near future. The cow train, bounce pillow, and wagon ride are available for a small fee. The Corn Crib Free for all individuals 10 years old and younger. All-inclusive wristbands will be one sale Friday, Saturday, and Sunday on site for $20.00.

After making it through the corn maze, guests can treat themselves to the fully stocked concessions stand. We are providing entire maze rentals, day field trips, school days at the maze, and school nights at the maze, group rentals. Please call 618-466-1483 for reservations. Come out and be Amazed!

