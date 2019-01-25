SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Revenue (“IDOR”) will begin accepting 2018 state individual income tax returns on Monday, January 28, the same date that the Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) begins accepting federal individual income tax returns. IDOR is reminding taxpayers that filing tax returns electronically and requesting direct deposit into a checking or savings account is still the fastest, most secure way to receive a refund.

IDOR’s continued focus on identity theft and fraud prevention resulted in the prevention of more than $66 million in refund fraud in 2018. IDOR will continue to work with the Internal Revenue Service and other states to strengthen protections for tax payers from tax fraud and identity theft.

As a part of IDOR’s ongoing fraud prevention efforts, taxpayers who receive an identity verification letter may now authenticate electronically through IDOR’s free online account management program, MyTax Illinois. In the past, identity authentication required written documentation sent via paper mail, creating a time-consuming process for the taxpayer and IDOR.

Article continues after sponsor message

MyTax Illinois will begin accepting individual income tax returns on January 28. Taxpayers can file their Forms IL-1040 for free using MyTax Illinois. Individuals may also utilize MyTax Illinois to make payments, check the status of their Illinois Individual Income Tax refunds using the Where’s My Refund? link, and look up their IL-PINs, amounts of any estimated tax payments they have made, and (when necessary) amounts reported on Form1099-G.

IDOR anticipates direct deposit refunds will be issued approximately four weeks from the time an error-free electronically-filed return is submitted.

For the most up-to-date information, forms, schedules, and instructions for the 2018 tax year, please visit IDOR’s website at: tax.illinois.gov.

More like this: