EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s annual Homecoming celebration will take place Monday-Saturday, Sept. 24-29. The University will host a weeklong series of events for current students, alumni, faculty, staff and community members, beginning with the Homecoming Kickoff at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 24.

The week will feature Uber Eddie, a chalk mural contest, royalty voting booth, karaoke, Cosmic Cougar Bowling, the 17th annual Chili Cook-Off, a golf cart parade, Homecoming bonfire and more. All the events are open to current students and free to attend. A complete schedule of events can be found at siue.edu/homecoming.

Multiple SIUE Athletics events are also scheduled throughout the week, offering ample opportunities to cheer on the Cougars. For ticket information to all intercollegiate sporting events, visit siuecougars.com.

The ninth annual SIUE Alumni Hall of Fame Dinner “A Night Among the Stars” begins with a cocktail reception at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28 in the Morris University Center Meridian Ballroom. The awards dinner follows at 7:30 p.m. During the night, eight honorees will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The SIUE Alumni Association will host the third annual Cougars Unleashed Homecoming Run on Saturday, Sept. 29, with proceeds benefiting SIUE Alumni Association Scholarships for deserving students. Community members, students and alumni are encouraged to participate.

Cougars Unleashed will feature 10K and 5K routes winding through the beautiful SIUE campus, with participants taking their mark at 9 a.m. and 9:15 a.m., respectively. A one-mile fun-run will begin at 9:20 a.m. All races will start and end at Birger Hall on campus.

The 5K race costs $35 and the 10K is $45. SIUE alumni get a $5 registration discount, and SIUE students can register for any race for $5. To register, visit runsignup.com/CougarsUnleashed.

Alumni are also invited to return to campus to cheer on men’s soccer as the Cougars take on Belmont University at Korte Stadium. The Homecoming Pre-Game Tailgate is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29 on the Korte Stadium lawn.

SIUE alumni are encouraged to gather for free food, drinks, live music and more. There will be special seating at the tailgate for the Classes of ’68, ’73, ’78, ’83, ’88, ’93, ’03, ’08 and ’13. For more information, visit siue.edu/homecoming/events/alumni-tailgate.

