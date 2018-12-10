CAHOKIA - St. Louis Downtown Airport is preparing to welcome a very special guest to the Saint Louis University Parks College hangar on Saturday, Dec. 15 at 9:00 a.m.

All eyes will be looking to the sky, but instead of scanning for the traditional reindeer and sleigh, guests will be anxiously awaiting the dramatic arrival of Santa Claus via airplane for the annual fly-in event that also features breakfast with the jolly old elf. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and kids, and children ages 3 and under are free. For area residents who want to experience the holiday celebration, reservations can be made in advance here or by calling 314-977-2250 by Dec. 13th, and walk-ins are also welcome.

During the event, which runs from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., children in attendance will have the opportunity to visit with Santa individually and share their wish list for this year. Family members are also welcome to take photos to capture the memorable moment. Guests will enjoy pancakes, sausage, coffee, hot cocoa, orange juice and other tasty seasonal treats served up by Chris Cakes St. Louis.

“This will be the 18th year that Parks College of Engineering, Aviation and Technology has hosted this wonderful event at their hanger here at the airport,” said Erick Dahl, director of St. Louis Downtown Airport. “It’s one of the highlights of the year and a family holiday tradition for many who attend.”

Michelle Sabick, Ph.D., Dean of SLU’s Parks College of Engineering, Aviation and Technology, added “We’re hoping for a terrific turnout again this year and are excited to invite friends and family all across the bi-state region to join us in celebrating the magic of the holiday season.”

Parks College Center for Aviation Science is located at 4300 Vector Drive, Hanger 8, Cahokia, Illinois, 62206. For additional questions or more information regarding the event, contact the Office of Alumni Engagement at alumni@slu.edu.

About Bi-State Development

Bi-State Development (BSD) owns and operates St. Louis Downtown Airport and the Gateway Arch Riverboats, as well as operates the Gateway Arch Revenue Collections Center and Gateway Arch trams. BSD is the operator of the Metro public transportation system for the St. Louis region, which includes the 87 vehicle, 46-mile MetroLink light rail system; 391 MetroBus vehicle fleet that operates on 77 MetroBus routes; and Metro Call-A-Ride, a paratransit fleet of 120 vans. BSD also operates the Bi-State Development Research Institute and the St. Louis Regional Freightway, the region’s freight district.

About Saint Louis University’s Parks College of Engineering, Aviation and Technology

Saint Louis University’s Parks College of Engineering, Aviation and Technology has a worldwide reputation for research-inspired, project-based education in engineering and aviation. As the first federally recognized flight school, Parks College has a rich history of creating well-rounded leaders in aviation and engineering fields. The college also has become a leader in the aerospace, biomedical, civil, computer, electrical, mechanical and other engineering disciplines, including engineering physics.

