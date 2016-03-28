EDWARDSVILLE - Looking for something for the kids to get into this summer? Possibly an activity that will exert energy, instill discipline and provide positive role models for them to emulate?

Master Rich Grogan “Kick’n-Life Guru” has created a series of Karate Camps to keep the young ones busy this summer.

Grogan’s Academy of Martial Arts, located at 310 Hillsboro Ave. in Edwardsville, is a fun and safe place to learn, exercise and make new friends.

The 2016 Super Summer Series Karate Camps are four separate weeks of themed classes, activities and games starting on June 13th and ending July 22nd.

WEEK 1 - June 13th – June 17th

DRAGON WARRIOR TRAINING & “COURAGE” – Train in ways of the “Furious Five”

WEEK 2 - June 27th – July 1st

JEDI SWORD TRAINING & “FOCUS” – Become a Jedi Master with Awesome Sword Skills

WEEK 3 - July 11th – July 15th

Article continues after sponsor message

DYNAMIC KICKS AND TRICKS & “PERSEVERANCE” – Board breaking, specialty kicks and tumbling tricks

WEEK 4 - July 18th – July 22nd

OLYMPIC CHAMPIONSHIP AND “INDOMINABLE SPIRIT” – Special Martial Art Competitions and training like an Olympic Champion

Camp runs Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Guests may participate at a weekly rate of $199 or $50 each day. Siblings get an automatic 15% off and if a student of the academy brings a non-student friend, they also will receive 15% off admission.

The Academy is offering early birds specials as well: Register before March 31st and receive $25 off weekly price, register before April 30th and receive $10 off weekly admission price. Register for two or more camps and pay only $159 per week, or register for all four camps and pay only $139 per week.

Each participant will receive a free camp T-shirt and drinks will be provided, however students are required to bring their own lunch.

For more information, call (618) 656-7700, visit www.grogansmartialarts.com/ or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GrogansMA.

SEE VIDEO BELOW:

More like this: