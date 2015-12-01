2016 Promotional Giveaways Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The St. Louis Cardinals have announced their 2016 promotional giveaway schedule, which includes some new items as well as a celebration of the 10th anniversary of the 2006 World Championship team. Bobbleheads of David Eckstein, Eddie Gaedel, Trevor Rosenthal, plus dual “Final Out” bobblehead featuring Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina will be among seven given away. The Cardinals have also upped the quantity of the giveaways from 25,000 to 30,000 for most of the items. “On giveaway dates, we see our fans lining up outside the stadium hours before gates open just to get the promo item, “said Megan Eberhart, Manager of Promotions and Events in the press release. “By increasing the quantity we offer at each game, we’re able to reward even more fans for their dedication to this team and also alleviate some of those lines.” Tickets for the 2016 promotional item giveaway dates are currently only available by purchasing Cardinals season tickets. Fans will also be able to purchase tickets to select promotional games when holiday ticket packs and all-inclusive tickets go on sale this Friday, December 4 at 10 a.m. CT. Single game tickets go on sale Friday, March 4, 2016. For more information, visit cardinals.com/tickets. 2016 PROMOTIONS SCHEDULE AS OF 12/1/2015 2016 Cardinals Magnet Schedule (BUDWEISER) Monday, April 11 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 3:15 p.m. All fans, ages 21 and older Whether home or on the road, keep track of your Cardinals games with a convenient 2016 magnet schedule compliments of Budweiser. Cardinals Poster (SHELTER INSURANCE) Wednesday, April 13 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 7:15 p.m. 30,000 fans entering with a ticket Celebrate the success of the National League Central Division Championship Cardinals in 2015 with this poster featuring highlights from a tremendous season, courtesy of Shelter Insurance. Replica Busch Stadium III with lights (AMEREN MISSOURI) Friday, April 15 vs. Cincinnati Reds, 7:15 p.m. 30,000 fans, ages 16 and older entering with a ticket On Friday, April 15th support the Cardinals as they take on the Cincinnati Reds. 30,000 fans, ages 16 and older will receive their very own Replica Busch Stadium III with working lights, courtesy of Ameren Missouri. Adam Wainwright Bobblehead (NATHAN’S) Saturday, April 16 vs. Cincinnati Reds, 1:15 p.m. 30,000 fans, ages 16 and older entering with a ticket 30,000 fans, ages 16 and older, will receive their very own Adam Wainwright Bobblehead, courtesy of Nathan’s. Adult Replica Yadier Molina Home White Jersey Sunday, April 17 vs. Cincinnati Reds, 1:15 p.m. 30,000 fans, ages 16 and older entering with a ticket Look like the pros with this one-of-a-kind jersey. On Sunday, April 17th, 30,000 fans 16 and older can take home a replica Yadier Molina Home White Jersey. This replica jersey will feature a special 10th anniversary Busch Stadium III patch similar to the one the team will wear the first homestand of 2016. Kids Ticket Voucher Sunday, April 17 vs. Cincinnati Reds, 1:15 p.m. All kids, ages 15 and younger entering with a ticket On Sunday, April 17th, all kids, ages 15 and younger entering with a ticket will receive a free ticket voucher valid for select Cardinals regular-season home games during the 2016 season! Adult Zip-Up Hooded Sweatshirt Friday, April 29 vs. Washington Nationals, 7:15 p.m. 30,000 fans, ages 16 and older entering with a ticket Be prepared to cheer on your Cardinals team all year long with this adult fleece zip-up hooded sweatshirt. Trevor Rosenthal Bobblehead with sound chip (THE HARTFORD) Saturday, April 30 vs. Washington Nationals, 1:15 p.m. 30,000 fans, ages 16 and older entering with a ticket Calling all bobblehead collectors! Trevor Rosenthal is ready to join your collection. 30,000 fans ages 16 and older will take home our closer’s bobblehead, courtesy of The Hartford. Rawlings Kids Bat (RAWLINGS) Sunday, May 1 vs. Washington Nationals, 1:15 p.m. All kids, ages 15 and younger entering with a ticket Hit like the pros and Cardinals sluggers with a 28-inch bat courtesy of Rawlings. Kids Ticket Voucher Sunday, May 1 vs. Washington Nationals, 1:15 p.m. All kids, ages 15 and younger entering with a ticket On Sunday, May 1st, all kids, ages 15 and younger entering with a ticket will receive a free ticket voucher valid for select Cardinals regular-season home games during the 2016 season! Tote Bag (MLB NETWORK) Wednesday, May 4 vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 7:15 p.m. 30,000 fans entering with a ticket MLB Network wants you to gear up for the season with a reusable grocery bag to bring to and from each trip to the store. Be sure to keep up with the latest action in Major League Baseball on MLB Network. Replica 1946 World Series Championship Ring Friday, May 6 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:15 p.m. 30,000 fans, ages 16 & older entering with a ticket 30,000 fans, ages 16 & older will collect their very own wearable 1946 World Series Championship replica ring! Adult Replica Mike Shannon Jersey (GOODWILL) Saturday, May 7 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:15 p.m. 30,000 fans, ages 16 and older entering with a ticket “Get up, baby! Get up!” don’t miss your opportunity to get this one-of-a-kind item. On Saturday, May 7th 30,000 fans, ages 16 & older will receive a replica Mike Shannon 1966 jersey, courtesy of Goodwill! Adult Performance T-Shirt Sunday, May 8 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:15 p.m. 30,000 fans, ages 16 and older entering with a ticket On Sunday, May 8 vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates, 30,000 fans 16 & older will receive their very own, one-of-a-kind, Cardinals Performance T-Shirt with pink accent colors in honor of Mother’s Day! Kids Ticket Voucher Sunday, May 8 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:15 p.m. All kids, ages 15 and younger entering with a ticket On Sunday, May 8th, all kids, ages 15 and younger entering with a ticket will receive a free ticket voucher valid for select Cardinals regular-season home games during the 2016 season! Yadier Molina Garden Gnome Friday, May 20 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 7:15 p.m. 30,000 fans, 16 and older entering with a ticket Celebrate the kickoff to summer by watching the Cards take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. 30,000 fans, 16 and older, entering with a ticket will leave with an exclusive Yadier Molina Garden Gnome! A limited number of these gnomes will feature gold or platinum gloves. Adult Cardinals Pullover Saturday, May 21 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:15 p.m. 30,000 fans, ages 16 and older entering with a ticket Be a big hit this spring with an Adult Cardinals Pullover! 30,000 fans ages 16 and older will go home with this one-of-a-kind item. SIX FLAGS DAY Sunday, May 22 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:15 p.m. Children under 48” Things are heating up at Six Flags with the all new FIREBALL! Children under 48” receive a free ticket to Six Flags, valid Monday – Friday until Friday, June 27! Family Attractions Card Sunday, May 22 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:15 p.m. 30,000 fans entering with a ticket The Family Attractions Card offers thousands in savings at local area attractions, restaurants and lodging – perfect for families looking for lots of summer fun and activities. Kids Performance T-Shirt Sunday, May 22 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:15 p.m. All kids, ages 15 and younger entering with a ticket On Sunday, May 22, when the Cards take on the Arizona Diamondbacks, all kids ages 15 and younger will receive a their very own Cardinals Performance T-Shirt! “Kick Off To Summer” Weekend: Replica 2006 World Series Championship Trophy Friday, June 3 vs. San Francisco Giants, 7:15 p.m. 30,000 fans, ages 16 and older entering with a ticket On Friday, June 3, 30,000 fans ages 16 and older will have the opportunity to take home a replica of the 2006 World Series trophy. This version stands 6.5 inches tall and is an item you will not want to miss! Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina “Final Out” Dual Bobblehead Saturday, June 4 vs. San Francisco Giants, 6:15 p.m. 30,000 fans, ages 16 and older entering with a ticket Don’t miss the chance to relive one of the best moments in St. Louis Cardinals history. 30,000 fans, ages 16 & older will receive an Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina double bobblehead commemorating the last out of the 2006 World Series! Cardinals Pool Tote (APPLE VACATIONS) Sunday, June 5 vs. San Francisco Giants, 1:15 p.m. 30,000 fans, ages 16 and older entering with a ticket Be sure to show up to the pool in style all summer long! On Sunday, June 5th, 30,000 fans ages 16 & older will receive their very own Cardinals pool tote, courtesy of Apple Vacations! Beach Towel Sunday, June 5 vs. San Francisco Giants, 1:15 p.m. All kids, ages 15 and younger entering with a ticket Come watch the Cardinals take on the Giants on Sunday, June 5. All kids, ages 15 and younger entering with a ticket can support their favorite team at the pool all summer long with this Cardinals Beach Towel. Adult Kolten Wong Hawaiian Print Jersey Friday, June 17 vs. Texas Rangers, 7:15 p.m. 30,000 fans, ages 16 and older entering with a ticket “Aloha,” Cardinals Fans. Don’t miss this great opportunity to add another unique Cardinals jersey to your collection. On June 17th, 30,000 fans ages 16 & older will take home a Kolten Wong Hawaiian print jersey! PURINA POOCHES IN THE BALLPARK (PURINA) Saturday, June 18 vs. Texas Rangers, 3:10 p.m. Fans with a special ticket will be allowed to bring their dog to a designated section of the ballpark. Stay tuned for information regarding a pregame full of activities to get your tail wagging. Pet Item (PURINA) Saturday, June 18 vs. Texas Rangers, 3:10 p.m. 30,000 fans, ages 16 and older entering with a ticket Don’t forget your furry friends! On Saturday, June 18th, 30,000 fans ages 16 & older will receive a unique Cardinals pet item courtesy of Purina! Adult Dress Socks Sunday, June 19 vs. Texas Rangers, 1:15 p.m. Article continues after sponsor message 30,000 fans, ages 16 and older entering with a ticket It’s your chance to dress in style and also support your favorite team. 30,000 fans ages 16 & older will go home with a pair of Cardinals dress socks! Replica 1926 World Series Championship Ring Friday, July 1 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 7:15 p.m. 30,000 fans, ages 16 and older entering with a ticket 2016 marks the 90th anniversary of the 1926 World Series Championship team. 30,000 fans ages 16 and older will take home their very own wearable replica of the 1926 World Series Championship ring modeled after the rings that the players and coaches received 90 years ago. Fireworks Night (COOPER TIRES) Friday, July 1 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 7:15 p.m. All fans entering with a ticket Cooper Tires is proud to present Fireworks Night at Busch Stadium. Bring the entire family to watch the Cardinals take on the Milwaukee Brewers. Stay in your seat after the game to watch a dazzling fireworks display with the St. Louis Arch as the backdrop. Adult Replica Matt Carpenter Batting Practice Jersey Saturday, July 2 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 1:15 p.m. 30,000 fans, ages 16 and older entering with a ticket Look like the pros with this one-of-a-kind replica batting practice jersey. On Saturday, July 2nd, 30,000 fans 16 & older can take home a replica Matt Carpenter Batting Practice Jersey. Cardinals Cooler Backpack (COCA-COLA) Sunday, July 3 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 1:15 p.m. 30,000 fans, ages 16 and older entering with a ticket Join us on Sunday, July 3rd to watch the Cardinals take on the Milwaukee Brewers. 30,000 fans ages 16 & older attending this game will go home with a Cardinals cooler backpack, courtesy of Coca-Cola. Cardinals Pillbox Baseball Cap Monday, July 4 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:15 p.m. 30,000 fans, ages 16 and older entering with a ticket Cardinals fans, you will not want to miss this promotional item for 2016! Add a unique replica Cardinals pillbox baseball cap to your cap collection on Monday, July 4th. 2006 World Series Anniversary Weekend: 2006 World Series Championship Beer Stein (BUDWEISER) Friday, July 15 vs. Miami Marlins, 7:15 p.m. 30,000 fans, ages 21 and older entering with a ticket Budweiser is providing 30,000 fans ages 21 and older the sixth stein in the Championship series, highlighting the 10th Anniversary of the Cardinals World Series Championship vs. the Detroit Tigers in 2006. Replica 2006 World Series Championship Mystery Player Ring Saturday, July 16 vs. Miami Marlins, 6:15 p.m. 30,000 fans, ages 16 and older entering with a ticket 30,000 fans ages 16 and older will receive a replica 2006 World Series Champions mystery player ring on Saturday, July 16th vs. the Miami Marlins. The individual player rings will celebrate 5 of the top players from the 2006 World Series team. The ring includes a detachable base and is wearable. Adult Replica Home White 2006 Mystery Player Jersey (AT&T) Sunday, July 17 vs. Miami Marlins, 1:15 p.m. 30,000 fans, ages 16 and older entering with a ticket Come see the Cardinals take on the Miami Marlins! 30,000 fans, ages 16 and older will receive an adult 2006 mystery jersey, courtesy of AT&T. You won’t know which player will be on your jersey until you walk through the gates of Busch Stadium on Sunday, July 17! Current Player Bobblehead (AAA) Friday, July 22 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 7:15 p.m. 30,000 fans, ages 16 and older entering with a ticket 30,000 fans ages 16 and older will take home another one-of-a-kind bobblehead to add to their collection, courtesy of AAA. Adult Road Gray 1956 Jersey Saturday, July 23 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 6:15 p.m. 30,000 fans, ages 16 and older entering with a ticket Add another unique, throwback jersey to your collection! On Saturday, July 23rd, 30,000 fans ages 16 & older will go home with their very own road gray 1956 Cardinals Jersey. This jersey was the only uniform worn by the Cardinals that did not feature birds on the bat. Kid’s Item Sunday, July 24 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 1:15 p.m. 12,000 kids, ages 15 and under entering with a ticket 12,000 of our young Cardinals fans take home their very own souvenir from the Cardinals game on this Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Adult Cardinals Fedora Friday, August 5 vs. Atlanta Braves, 7:15 p.m. 30,000 fans, ages 16 and older entering with a ticket On Friday, August 5th the Cardinals take on the Atlanta Braves. 30,000 fans ages 16 & older will take home a unique Cardinals fedora! Vintage Cardinal Bobblehead (AT&T) Saturday, August 6 vs. Atlanta Braves, 6:15 p.m. 30,000 fans, ages 16 and older entering with a ticket Created with all Cardinals memorabilia collectors in mind, this exclusive bobblehead will feature a throwback cardinal bird unlike any other bobblehead distributed in Busch Stadium III. This is definitely a giveaway that you will not want to miss, courtesy of AT&T. Kids Replica Matt Carpenter Batting Practice Jersey (POWERADE) Sunday, August 7 vs. Atlanta Braves, 1:15 p.m. 12,000 kids, ages 15 and younger entering with a ticket Gear up for the Cardinals games and look like a pro with this kids replica Matt Carpenter Batting Practice jersey, courtesy of Powerade. Cardinals Hall of Fame Weekend (EDWARD JONES): Friday, Aug. 26 through Sunday, Aug. 28 Commemorative items all weekend long, highlighting some of St. Louis’ most popular Hall of Famers. Bob Gibson Hall of Fame Red Jacket Statue Friday, August 26 vs. Oakland A’s, 7:15 p.m. 30,000 Fans, ages 16 and older entering with a ticket Salute the career of Hall of Fame player, Bob Gibson on Friday, Aug 26 when 30,000 fans 16 & older entering with a ticket receive a one-of-a-kind red jacket statue. 2016 Cardinals Hall of Fame Inductees Plaque (EDWARD JONES) Saturday, August 27 vs. Oakland A’s, 6:15 p.m. 30,000 fans, ages 16 and older entering with a ticket Fans can celebrate the third class of the Cardinals Hall of Fame inductees with this unique item that highlights the players selected by the fans. 30,000 fans 16 & older will receive this collectible plaque, courtesy of Edward Jones. Adult Replica Batting Practice Hat Sunday, August 28 vs. Oakland A’s, 1:15 p.m. 30,000 fans, ages 16 and older entering with a ticket Come watch the Cards take on the Pirates on Sunday, Sept 6th. 30,000 fans ages 16 & older will receive their very own replica batting practice hat! Eddie Gaedel Bobblehead Friday, September 9 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 7:15 p.m. 30,000 fans, ages 16 and older entering with a ticket Relive one of the most memorable moments in baseball history! 30,000 fans ages 16 & older will receive an Eddie Gaedel bobblehead commemorating his historic plate appearance for the St. Louis Browns in 1951! Adult Hooded Sweatshirt (AT&T) Saturday, September 10 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 6:15 p.m. 30,000 fans, ages 16 and older entering with a ticket Don’t miss your chance to stay warm this winter, as well as support your St. Louis Cardinals! On Saturday, September 10th, 30,000 fans ages 16 & older will receive a Cardinals hooded sweatshirt, courtesy of AT&T. Cardinals Beverage Ceramic Coaster Set (COCA-COLA) Sunday, September 11 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 1:15 p.m. 30,000 fans, ages 16 and older entering with a ticket The set includes four ceramic Cardinals coasters that are is a perfect addition to any coffee table, office desk, or even Man Cave! On Sunday, September 11th, 30,000 fans ages 16 and older entering with a ticket will take home these one-of-a-kind beverage coasters, courtesy of Coca-Cola. FAN APPRECIATION WEEKEND: Friday, Sept. 30, Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Fireworks Night (COOPER TIRES) Friday, September 30 vs. Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m. All fans entering with a ticket Cooper Tires is proud to present Fireworks Night at Busch Stadium. Stay in your seat after the game to watch a dazzling fireworks display with the St. Louis Arch as the backdrop. David Eckstein Bobblehead (COCA-COLA/DIERBERGS) Saturday, October 1 vs. Pittsburgh, 6:15 p.m. 30,000 Fans entering with a ticket On this date 30,000 fans will go home with a bobblehead of 2006 World Series MVP David Eckstein, courtesy of Coca-Cola and Dierbergs! 2017 Cardinals Magnet Schedule (SHELTER INSURANCE) Saturday, Oct. 1 vs. Pittsburgh, 6:15 p.m. All fans entering with a ticket On Saturday, October 1st, Shelter Insurance will give every fan a 2017 Cardinals schedule. 2017 Cardinals Magnet Schedule (SHELTER INSURANCE) Sunday, Oct. 2 vs. Pittsburgh, 2:00 p.m. All fans entering with a ticket During the last regular-season game of the year, Shelter Insurance will give every fan a 2017 Cardinals schedule! 2017 Free Ticket Voucher Sunday, Oct. 2 vs. Pittsburgh, 2:00 p.m. All Fans entering with a ticket All fans will receive a free ticket to a 2017 Cardinals regular-season home game! SIX FLAGS DAY Sunday, Oct. 2 vs. Pittsburgh, 2:00 p.m. Children under 48” Chills by Day, Frights by Night at Six Flags Fright Fest! Children under 48” receive a free ticket to Six Flags, valid any Sunday until October 30! Prairie Farms ICE CREAM SUNDAYS All Sundays, starting two hours prior to every home game, enjoy games, prizes and free Prairie Farms frozen treats (while supplies last) in the Ford Plaza. photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft: NAGBC Spotlight, Jerseyville Rotary, and more!