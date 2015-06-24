Dear Ed/Glen Chamber members and colleagues,

Please join us for the third installment of our '2015 Small Business Financial Education Speaker Series,' presented in cooperation with Glen Carbon Centennial Library! Because this series is generously funded via a grant from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the American Library Association (ALA), we are able to offer the programming at no cost.

SESSION 3: How To Leverage Your Business Plan
SPEAKER: N. Gail Weinrich, SCORE Business Consultant
WHEN: 4-5pm Thursday, June 25
WHERE: Glen Carbon Centennial Library (198 South Main Street in Glen Carbon)

N. Gail Weinrich is a retired aerospace engineer and a graduate of Harvard Business Schooland Washington University with a passion for counseling entrepreneurs and existing small business owners.
 
For more than 20 years, Weinrich has served as a leader and a consultant in the nonprofit business advocacy organization known as SCORE, 'Counselors to America's Small Business.' He has held SCORE leadership positions locally, statewide and nationally.

CLICK HERE to RSVP

I look forward to seeing you there!
Kerry

