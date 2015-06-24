2015 Small Business Financial Education Speaker Series Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Dear Ed/Glen Chamber members and colleagues,



Please join us for the third installment of our '2015 Small Business Financial Education Speaker Series,' presented in cooperation with Glen Carbon Centennial Library! Because this series is generously funded via a grant from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the American Library Association (ALA), we are able to offer the programming at no cost.



SESSION 3: How To Leverage Your Business Plan

SPEAKER: N. Gail Weinrich, SCORE Business Consultant

WHEN: 4-5pm Thursday, June 25

WHERE: Glen Carbon Centennial Library (198 South Main Street in Glen Carbon)



N. Gail Weinrich is a retired aerospace engineer and a graduate of Harvard Business Schooland Washington University with a passion for counseling entrepreneurs and existing small business owners.



For more than 20 years, Weinrich has served as a leader and a consultant in the nonprofit business advocacy organization known as SCORE, 'Counselors to America's Small Business.' He has held SCORE leadership positions locally, statewide and nationally.



