EDWARDSVILLE – The sixth annual SIUE Intercollegiate Athletics Golf Scramble took place this past Saturday at Sunset Hills Country Club.

“Thanks to our participating sponsors,” SIUE Director of Athletics Dr. Brad Hewitt said. “The success of the event is heavily dependent upon the generosity of those sponsors.”

SIUE Athletics extends special appreciation to Title Sponsor Xtreme Green Synthetic Turf; Silver Sponsor Doubletree Hotels; and Bronze Sponsors TheBank of Edwardsville, Enclave, Joe Silvestro and Cyberbond LLC and Nevco.

The Cougars also thank the following sponsors: Teaspoon Cafe (breakfast), Burns & Associates Management (lunch), Bull & Bear (Cart sponsor), Donnewald Distributing (Beverages), Cassens (Hole in One), and Edwardsville Frozen Foods.

In addition to sponsors, SIUE would like to acknowledge Jon DePriest and the rest of the staff at Sunset Hills Country Club.

Team and Individual winners from the 2015 SIUE Intercollegiate Athletics Golf Scramble:

A Flight

First Place (51) – Tyler Link, Nick Nuzzo, Neal McCarty, Nate Sanders

Second Place (53) – Les Agne, Brooks Brestal, Bob Donnewald, Jay Eihausen

B Flight

First Place (62) – Tom Irvin, Brady Joiner, Bryce Joiner, Pat Shurman

First Place (62) – Perry Hendrickson, Dale Keller, Bob Meyers, Brent Wohlford

C Flight

First Place (67) – Scott Jackson, Jay Rock, Megan Tauscher, Bruce Thompson

First Place (67) – Mary Jane Ostonik, John Ostonik, Jeff Wiegger, Melissa Wiegger

Closest to the pin (No. 6): Mark Richardson

Richardson hit a hole in one on No. 6, winning a $500 shopping spree to Travis Mathew

Closest to the pin (No. 15): Justin Huneke

Longest drive (No. 17): Neal McCarty

Longest drive (No. 18): Laura McCune

