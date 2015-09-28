



Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is celebrating 2015 Alumni Weekend and Homecoming with a weeklong series of events targeting current students, alumni, faculty, staff and community members. This year’s events begin Monday, Sept. 28, running through Sunday, Oct. 4 on the SIUE campus.

This year’s student theme is “Turn Up the E.” The schedule of events will include: a comedy show featuring Mind Reader Eric Dittleman; a hot wing eating contest; a golf cart parade; a talent show; a can structure/castle contest; a Homecoming dance; karaoke; and the annual crowning of the Homecoming king and queen. All the events are open to current students and free to attend.

The Alumni Association sponsors the sixth annual SIUE Alumni Hall of Fame Dinner that begins with a cocktail reception at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, in the Morris University Center (MUC) Conference Center. During the event, eight honorees will be inducted into the Hall.

A Homecoming Tailgate with a live DJ is set for the east side of Korte Stadium beginning at 3 p.m. prior to the men’s soccer match against Central Arkansas, Saturday, Oct. 3. The 14th Annual Chili Cook-Off follows at 6 p.m. The annual Homecoming king and queen crowning will occur during halftime of the match.

SIUE Intercollegiate Athletics will host an exciting schedule of games during Homecoming. The women’s volleyball team entertains Eastern Illinois at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 30, in the Vadalabene Center. The women’s soccer team will host two Ohio Valley Conference matches at Korte Stadium facing Jacksonville State at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, and Belmont at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4. The men’s and women’s cross country teams host the fourth annual John Flamer Invitational at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, on the SIUE course. For ticket information to all intercollegiate sporting events, visit siuecougars.com.

More information on the 2015 SIUE Alumni Weekend and Homecoming and a complete schedule of events can be found at siue.edu/homecoming. For questions, contact SIUE Alumni Affairs at 618-650-2760.

