2015 Prairie State all-conference team announced Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Prairie State Conference - All-Conference Football

Defensive Player of the Year Ben Cope- Bunker Hill Secondary/ Defensive Back 1st Team Chris McQuire- Nokomis Unanimous Selection

Seth Foster- South Fork Kincaid

Brian Nagy- Alton Marquette

Trenton Eckert- Pawnee 2nd Team Ryan Archibald- Nokomis

Luke Wells- East Alton Wood River

Ethan Swenson- Mt. Olive

Robert Klopmeier- Bunker Hill

Xavior Jones- Alton Marquette Honorable Mention Cartez Cook- Metro East Lutheran

Garrett Gillette- Pawnee

Matt Darrah- Mt. Olive Linebackers 1st Team Clay Winks- Pawnee Unanimous Selection

Dominic Ruppert- Nokomis

Logan Scheiter- Mt. Olive

Zach Kincade- East Alton Wood River 2nd Team Matt Gordon- Pawnee

Brayden Sabol- Nokomis

Brady McAfee- Alton Marquette

Jonathon Darrah- Mt. Olive Honorable Mention Brett Masters- Metro East Lutheran

Brandon Rodden- South Fork Kincaid

Christian Summers- Bunker Hill Defensive Line 1st Team Andrew Jones- Mt. Olive Unanimous Selection

Ben Kahl- Bunker Hill

Ethan Reinwald- Pawnee

Sam Stemm- Alton Marquette

Blake Weishaupt- East Alton Wood River 2nd Team Jacob Powell- South Fork Kincaid

Tyler Janssen- Nokomis

James Malone- Alton Marquette

Grant Mitchell- Metro East Lutheran

Jacob Vassos- East Alton Wood River Honorable Mention Quinton Simon- South Fork Kincaid Special Teams/ Punter 1st Team Liam Maher- Alton Marquette 2nd Team Maulik Allen- Metro East Lutheran Honorable Mention Garrett Gillette- Pawnee

Offensive Player of the Year

Austin Galloway- Pawnee Unanimous Selection Receivers 1st Team Article continues after sponsor message Jesse Simmons- Alton Marquette Unanimous Selection

Christian Summers- Bunker Hill Unanimous Selection

Garrett Gillette- Pawnee Unanimous Selection 2nd Team Brady McAfee- Alton Marquette

Lukas Westbrook- East Alton Wood River

Chase Williams- Bunker Hill

Ethan Swenson- Mt. Olive Offensive Line 1st Team Ben Cope- Bunker Hill Unanimous Selection

Logan Scheiter- Mt. Olive Unanimous Selection

Matt Gordon- Pawnee Unanimous Selection

Brayden Sabol- Nokomis

Marshall Youngblood- Alton Marquette 2nd Team Ben Kahl- Bunker Hill

Noah Neisler- Pawnee

J. Rice- South Fork Kincaid

Grant Mitchell- Metro East Lutheran

Blake Weishhaupt- East Alton Wood River Honorable Mention Jake Bennett- Mt. Olive

Bryce Barton- South Fork Kincaid

Adam Strozewski- Alton Marquette Quarterback 1st Team Trey Aguirre- Alton Marquette 2nd Team Stormmy Coffman- Bunker Hill

Honorable Mention

Dane Moats- Pawnee

Chris McQuire- Nokomis Running Backs 1st Team Jonathon Darrah- Mt. Olive Unanimous Selection

Dawson Williams- South Fork Kincaid

Larry Severs- Bunker Hill 2nd Team Jordan Hampton- Pawnee

Andrew Jones- Mt. Olive

Ryan Archibald- Nokomis Honorable mention Zach Womack- East Alton Wood River

Maulik Allen- Metro East Lutheran Special Teams/ Kicker 1st Team Liam Maher- Alton Marquette Unanimous Selection 2nd Team Chris McQuire- Nokomis Prairie State Conference – All Conference Volleyball 2015 First Team Mallory Schwegel, Bunker Hill

Anna Daugherty, Marquette

Lydia Flaherty, Metro East Lutheran

Jill Niehaus, Mt. Olive

Brianna Henke, Mt. Olive

Marissa Nosco, Marquette

Michelle Cameron, Marquette

Autumn Boliard, Nokomis

Haley Brown, Nokomis

Christin Faulstich, Wood River Honorable Mention Tori Harrison, Metro East Lutheran

Cassidy Taylor, Bunker Hill

Sydney Schwegel, Bunker Hill

Danielle Timmermann, Metro East Lutheran

Zoe Murphy, Mt. Olive

Taylor Inman, Nokomis More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft: Ice Jam at the Dam, Alton Family Martial Arts & Fitness, East Alton, and More!