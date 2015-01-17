The St. Louis Cardinals have announced their 2015 Hall of Fame nominees with Ted Simmons, Joe Torre, Bob Forsch, Mark McGwire, Matt Morris, and Keith Hernandez returning to the ballot. Steve Carlton and Edgar Renteria are the two newcomers up for the vote, which will begin online in February.

To be eligible for the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame, players must have played for the Cardinals for at least three seasons and must be retired from Major League Baseball for at least three years. The eligible pool of players will be divided into two categories, Modern Players and Veteran Players. If a player retired more than 40 years prior to the induction year, he is classified as a veteran player.

The nominees were selected by a red-ribbon panel which included Whitey Herzog, Tony La Russa, and Red Schoendienst.

TAVERAS REMEMBERED

–St. Louis Cardinals Chairman Bill DeWitt announced that among the new projects for Cardinals Care will be to build a baseball field in Sousa, Domincan Republic which will be named after Oscar Taveras. The Cardinals will also wear a black patch with “OT” on their uniforms this season to honor their late teammate who was killed in a car accident this past October.

photo credit: St. Louis Cardinals