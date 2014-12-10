Traditional Cookie Program runs Jan. 10-31; Cookie Booths held Feb. 27-March 15

Glen Carbon, Illinois – The 2015 Girl Scout Cookie Program is just around the corner! Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) will kick off the cookie program January 10-31 during the first Cookie Booth Weekend of the season. At these Cookie Booths, customers can purchase cookies directly from girls at various locations throughout southern Illinois. Traditional cookie order takes place from Jan. 10 through Jan. 31, with Girl Scouts taking orders for the delicious treats--which will be delivered in late February. To get connected to a Girl Scout in your area, please call 800.345.6858 or visit http://bit.ly/CookieFinder. Customer demand for Girl Scout Cookies following delivery has been high historically, so additional Cookie Booth Weekends will be held Feb. 27 through March 15. Find Girl Scout Cookie Booths in your area using the Girl Scout Cookie app or Little Brownie Baker’s Cookie Locator at http://cookielocator.littlebrownie.com/.

For girls and troops who have not signed up yet to sell Girl Scout Cookies and/or reserve cookies for a January Cookie Booth, please contact Kelly Jansen at 618.899.5204 or email at kjansen@gsofsi.org or contact Katie Grayling at 618.899.5207 or kgrayling@gsofsi.org. It’s not too late!

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led business in the country and generates immeasurable benefits for girls and their communities. Girls who participate in the 2015 Girl Scout Cookie Program benefit from “learning by earning” and develop five valuable life skills – goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics. Girls then use their proceeds to support their chosen activities for the year, to fund community service and leadership projects, to attend summer camp or to travel to destinations near and far.

The Girl Scout Mission is: Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts, but they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves 14,000 girls and 4,800 adult volunteers in more than 40 counties in southern Illinois. Girl Scouting has inspired more than 50 million girls and women since its founding in 1912. Girl Scouting is focused on providing a premier Girl Scout Leadership Experience for girls in the 21st century, while ensuring the traditions and values that have been core to Girl Scouting since its beginning remain strong and relevant. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.

