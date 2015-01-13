Traditional Cookie Program runs Jan. 10-31; Cookie Booths held Feb. 27-March 15

GLEN CARBON – The 2015 Girl Scout Cookie Program is off to a great start! Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSSI) kicked off the cookie program January 9 with Cookie Rallies throughout the council, then held Cookie Booths January 10-11. Girls will continue to take orders for cookies through January 31, and Cookie Booths will continue to be held on various weekends through March. To get connected to a Girl Scout in your area, please call 800.345.6858 or visit www.gsofsi.org.

An exciting addition to this year’s Cookie Program is that girls will be able to sell Girl Scout Cookies online through a new platform called Digital Cookie. “Digital Cookie creates a safe, interactive space for girls to sell cookies,” said Kelly Jansen, Director of Product Program. “Girls will market their online cookie business by inviting customers via email to visit their personalized cookie websites, where consumers can order cookies from the comfort of their living room,” Jansen added. “This is also a great opportunity for girls to provide friends and family from out of town with an easy option to purchase cookies from them and support their cookie business,” Jansen said.

A new cookie enters the lineup for the 2015 Girl Scout Cookie Program. The Rah-Rah Raisin is a hearty oatmeal cookie with plump raisins and Greek yogurt-flavored chunks. Rah-Rah Raisins will be available at Cookie Booths throughout the council as well as an option during traditional order taking. If you are looking for a gluten-free option, be sure to check Cookie Booths starting the end of February. Toffee-tastic is a rich, buttery, gluten-free cookie packed with golden toffee bits and bursting with flavor. Limited quantities of the Toffee-tastic cookie will be available, and only at Cookie Booths, so get yours early.

Additionally, 2015 marks the 40th Birthday of the Samoa Girl Scout Cookie. Samoa cookies are coated in caramel, sprinkled with toasted coconut and striped with dark chocolate; they have been a favorite of many customers for 40 years.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led business in the country and generates immeasurable benefits for girls and their communities. Girls who participate in the 2015 Girl Scout Cookie Program benefit from “learning by earning” and develop five valuable life skills – goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics. Girls then use their proceeds to support their chosen activities for the year, to fund community service and leadership projects, to attend summer camp or to travel to destinations near and far. In addition, proceeds from the program help GSSI recruit and train adult volunteers, provide financial assistance so Girl Scouting is available to all girls, improve and maintain camp properties and develop and deliver quality program activities for girls.

The Girl Scout Mission is: Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts, but they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls working together.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves 14,000 girls and 4,800 adult volunteers in more than 40 counties in southern Illinois. Girl Scouting has inspired more than 50 million girls and women since its founding in 1912. Girl Scouting is focused on providing a premier Girl Scout Leadership Experience for girls in the 21st century, while ensuring the traditions and values that have been core to Girl Scouting since its beginning remain strong and relevant.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.

More like this: