In the run up to the annual city-wide Spring Litter Clean-up, the Alton

Beautification and Clean City Committee, partnering with Republic Services,

the Sierra Club, and Pride, Inc., are sponsoring the 2014 Litter Free Alton

Poster Contest. This year's themes are "Don't Trash My Street" and "Reduce,

Reuse, Recycle."

The contest is open to all 6th, 7th, and 8th grade students in Alton's

public and private schools. Each grade's artwork will be judged and the

winners in each grade will receive $50, a certificate, and recognition at an

upcoming City Council meeting. All posters that are submitted will be

displayed at either City Hall or Alton Square Mall prior to the Spring

Litter Clean-up.

Flyers with the following contest guidelines have been distributed to Alton

schools:

* Entries must be done in marker, crayon, paint, ink, or colored

pencil

* Entries must be on 12"x18" heavy art paper or poster board

* Entries must have the student's name and school on the back

* No collages, computer generated art, or computer generated printing

* All artwork must be the student's

* Only one entry per student

* Only entries following the guidelines will be accepted

Each student must submit their completed artwork to their homeroom teacher

no later than April 11, 2014, at which time members of the Alton

Beautification and Clean City Committee will pick up the posters.

"We hope all sixth through eighth grade students in Alton will participate

in this contest to raise awareness about litter," said Alderwoman Carolyn

MacAfee, Chairwoman of the Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee

(ABCCC). "We are grateful to have the support of Republic Services, the

Sierra Club, and Pride, Inc. in our effort to get our youth engaged in our

mission to beautify our city."

For more information on this contest, please contact Alderwoman MacAfee at

618-304-4315 or Carolyn Dooley at 618-465-0326.

Created in 2004, ABCCC is a group of citizen volunteers who are appointed by and report to the Mayor and City Council. The goal of the Committee is to enhance the overall visual appearance of the City and the quality of life in Alton. ABCCC is the primary coordinator for the two City-Wide Litter Cleanups. ABCCC usually meets the first Thursday of each month at 3:30 P.M. at Haskell House at 1211 Henry Street, unless a work day is scheduled. These

meetings and work days are open to the public. For more information on ABCCC, please contact Chairman Carolyn Macafee at 618-304-4315.

