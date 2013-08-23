2013 JCBA Golf Registration Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. If you have not entered a team in the JCBA golf tourney and still want to please do so by Friday, August 30th. If you can't golf but would like to support our tournament we have hole sponsorships available. Click here to see flyer for golf and hole sponsor details. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip