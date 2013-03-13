Glen Carbon, Illinois – It’s not too late to purchase your favorite Girl Scout Cookies! Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is hosting Cookie Booth weekends on the following dates: March 15-17, March 22-24, April 5-7 and April 12-14. During Cookie Booth Weekends, Girl Scouts across southern Illinois sell cookies at community establishments. Customers get cookies in hand, while girls get to work as a team to develop valuable skills that will serve their futures. To find a Cookie Booth in your area, use Little Brownie Bakers’ Cookie Locator at http://cookielocator.littlebrownie.com/, visit girlscoutcookies.org or call Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois at 800.345.6858. There are also Girl Scout Cookie Finder apps for both Apple and Android phones and tablets.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led business in the country and generates immeasurable benefits for girls and their communities. Girls who participate in the 2013 Girl Scout Cookie Program benefit from “learning by earning” and develop five valuable life skills – goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics. Girls then use their proceeds to support their chosen activities for the year, to fund community service and leadership projects, to attend summer camp and to travel to destinations near and far. In addition, proceeds from the program help Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois recruit and train adult volunteers, provide financial assistance so Girl Scouting is available to all girls, improve and maintain camp properties and develop and deliver extensive program activities for girls.

The Girl Scout Mission is that Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts, but they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves 14,000 girls and 4,800 adult volunteers in more than 40 counties in southern Illinois. Girl Scouting has inspired more than 50 million girls and women since its founding in 1912. Girl Scouting is focused on providing a premier Girl Scout Leadership Experience for girls in the 21st century, while ensuring the traditions and values that have been core to Girl Scouting since its beginning remain strong and relevant.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way. For more information, please contact Erin Johnson, Communications and Marketing Manager at 800.345.6858, ext. 1133 or e-mail ejohnson@gsofsi.org.

