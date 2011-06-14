2011 Stars of Tomorrow Competition Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Kelli Newell, Shelly Pruett, Amanduh Epps, Devin McIntire, Sarah Siemer, and Malone & Malone WANT YOU! These six aspiring vocal acts advanced to the 2011 Stars of Tomorrow Competition and will now sing their hearts out Saturday, June 18th at 7pm for YOUR VOTES! Two lucky winners will receive $500 in prize money and another two performers will receive $100 in prize money. All the vocalists will perform two musical selections from different musical styles in an attempt to show off their versatility and range. The panel of judges and the audience will surely reward the "whole package" says, event coordinator, Lee Cox. Cox hopes that the community at large, as well as the friends and families of the contestants, will come out and support the hard work and talent of this year's performers. The money raised from the competition will benefit the Riverbender Teen Community Center and the other youth-oriented projects at Alton Little Theater. Tickets are just $10 and reservations are being taken at 462-6562. The local singing sensation of "Audri & Aaron" will perform for the audience during vote tabulation and Host, Ron Tanner, will also perform a lovely "Show Tune" to demonstrate that singing can be a life long avocation. Tickets information for HAIRSPRAY and the "Great" 78th Season will be available at the show. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip