Alton Little Theater and Riverbender.com Community Center will host the 2011 "STARS OF TOMORROW" beginning May 21st with open auditions at the Center from 8:30 am to 6pm, 200 W. 3rd Street, Alton. Semi-Final and Final Competitions will be held at the Alton Little Theater Showplace on June 11th and June 18th. Singers of all ages can compete for Cash prizes before a live, voting audience and have the opportunity to work with experienced judges and vocal coaches

throughout the thirty days of competition. The first 100 applicants to register on May 21st will have the opportunity to perform before a panel of judges; applicants will be judged on musicality, vocal quality, personality performance and more AND the top twenty vote getters will then be showcased at the Semi-Finals. This year's competition will offer two categories of performers: "

Under 18 years of Age" and " Eighteen and Over" - both category winners will be awarded $500 in Cash and all contestants will receive theater tickets, professional pictures, and the chance to appear in other (paid) venues throughout the year.

Applicants will need to register the day of auditions and sign a release/waiver for photographs and pay a registration fee of $5. In return, each applicant will receive a $5 coupon for use at the ALT July production of HAIRSPRAY. This musical event is one of three musicals being produced at the Theater in the next twelve months. ALT will be showcasing local talents and presenting musical favorites in SPITFIRE GRILL and THE ADVENTURES OF TOM SAWYER during the 78th

Season.

Future "Stars" should bring music recorded on a disk ( or sing acapella) for the auditions ; tours and food will be available at the Community Center all day. Duos, trios and quartets are welcome to apply. Registration will be on a first come, first serve basis but more information about the event can be found on the ALT website: www.altonlittletheater.com and through Riverbender.com . Posters of last year's inaugural event are being distributed around the community with the

hopes that educators and music lovers will spread the word about this entertaining summer event that could well launch the career of the next "Star of Tomorrow!" . Reservations for the Semi-Final and Final events will be taking on the ALT Box Office line at 618-462-6562 AFTER May 23rd.

