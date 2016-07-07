ALTON – The Alton Road Runners Club has been very active in the River Bend area's running community for many years now, especially when it comes to providing events to give area youths the chance to discover the pleasure and benefits of running.

The club's 20th Summer Running Series gives kids and families a chance to participate in events geared to introduce kids to road racing and running throughout the summer. The second of the three-event series takes place Sunday morning when the 38th edition of the Hit-N-Run Pee-Wee Run takes place at Gordon Moore Park. Race registration is currently available and will be taken from 6:45-7:45 a.m. Sunday, with the event beginning at 8 a.m. Registration fees are $5 for the day.

The series began June 11 with the 20th Alton Memorial Hospital Family Run at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey, continues with the Hit-N-Run Pee-Wee Run and concludes July 31 with the 21st edition of the Dash-N-Splash event at East Alton-Wood River High School's Memorial Stadium, a half-mile and mile run at the Memorial Stadium track followed by a pool party at the Aquatic Center across the street from the EAWR campus.

“It's one of the oldest event of its type in the nation,” said Road Runners club president Russ Colona. “It's for kids who are 14 and under and it's always a fun time for everyone. We'll have a quarter-mile run for kids 8 and under and a half-mile run for kids 9-14.

“There will be prizes for everyone who takes part and we'll have T-shirts and drinks available for everyone from Hit-N-Run (the area convenience-store company that has sponsored the event from the beginning); everyone who takes part in the run will receive a prize.”

The early start time gives participants the chance to take part in the run and then attend their church. “It's really a lot of fun for the kids,” Colona said. “We'd like to invite everyone to the run to take part.”

For more information on the series and the club's upcoming events, visit www.altonroadrunners.com

