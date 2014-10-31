20 Kid Friendly Trick or Treating Jokes
October 31, 2014 2:13 PM
Listen to the story
- What do mummies like listening to?: Wrap music
- Why did the policeman ticket the ghost?: It didn’t have a haunting license
- What are a ghost’s favorite rides at the fair?: The scary-go-round and rollerghoster
- Which ghost is the best dancer?: The Boogie Man
- What’s a ghoul’s favorite game?: Hide-and-ghost-seek
- Why do ghosts like to ride in elevators?: It raises their spirits
- What do you get if you cross Bambi with a ghost?: Bamboo
- What is a ghost’s favorite dessert?: Booberry pie
- What’s a ghost’s favorite room?: The living room
- What is a werewolf’s favorite Cub Scout event?: Pack meetings
- Why don’t ghosts like rain?: It dampens their spirits
- What is a goblin’s favorite cheese?: Monster-ella
- Why did the monster’s mother knit him three socks?: Because he grew another foot
- Whom do monsters buy their cookies from?: The Ghoul Scouts
- What is Dracula’s favorite circus act?: The juggler
- What do you do if you want to learn more about Dracula?: You join his fang club
- What’s a vampire’s favorite fruit?: A necktarine
- What do u get when you come across a vampire and a snowman? Frostbite
- Why are vampires so easy to fool?: Because they’re suckers
- What do you call a vampire that lives in a kitchen?: Count Spatula
Sources: http://boyslife.org/home/23079/25-funny-halloween-jokes/
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
More like this: