20 Kid Friendly Trick or Treating Jokes Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. What do mummies like listening to?: Wrap music Why did the policeman ticket the ghost?: It didn't have a haunting license What are a ghost's favorite rides at the fair?: The scary-go-round and rollerghoster Which ghost is the best dancer?: The Boogie Man What's a ghoul's favorite game?: Hide-and-ghost-seek Why do ghosts like to ride in elevators?: It raises their spirits What do you get if you cross Bambi with a ghost?: Bamboo What is a ghost's favorite dessert?: Booberry pie What's a ghost's favorite room?: The living room What is a werewolf's favorite Cub Scout event?: Pack meetings Why don't ghosts like rain?: It dampens their spirits What is a goblin's favorite cheese?: Monster-ella Why did the monster's mother knit him three socks?: Because he grew another foot Whom do monsters buy their cookies from?: The Ghoul Scouts What is Dracula's favorite circus act?: The juggler What do you do if you want to learn more about Dracula?: You join his fang club What's a vampire's favorite fruit?: A necktarine What do u get when you come across a vampire and a snowman? Frostbite Why are vampires so easy to fool?: Because they're suckers What do you call a vampire that lives in a kitchen?: Count Spatula Sources: http://boyslife.org/home/23079/25-funny-halloween-jokes/