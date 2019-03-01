BETHALTO — 1st MidAmerica Credit Union will be presenting a free seminar for first time home buyers at 6 p.m on Tuesday, March 19, at the Bethalto 140 office.

The seminar will include presentations from Ali and Travis Tarrant of Tarrant and Harman Real Estate, Randall Morris of RJK Appraisals and Gary Hoggatt Jr., Vice President of Mortgage Services at 1st MidAmerica Credit Union.

Attendees will learn what the process of buying a house is like, what the appraisal process includes, and types of mortgages and funding available to those in the market.

All are welcome at this informative seminar, but space is limited. Call 618-258-3168 ex. 1459 or email RSVP@1stMidAmerica.org to reserve your seat.

The First Time Home Buyers seminar is the first in the credit union’s 2019 seminar series. As part of 1st MidAmerica’s commitment to financial education, several seminars are held throughout the year and cover various topics such as retirement income planning, Social Security, and improving credit. All seminars are free to the public. Visit https://www.1stmidamerica.org/ for future seminar dates.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative that currently serves more than 68,000 members through in Illinois and Missouri, with a mission of exceeding member expectations. Membership is open to residents of 30 counties in central Illinois and one county in western Missouri. For more information about 1st MidAmerica Credit Union visit www.1stMidAmerica.org.

