BETHALTO —1st MidAmerica Credit Union will be presenting a free seminar on cyber security and identity theft prevention at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 10, at the Bethalto 140 office.

This seminar will provide information on how to protect your digital identity, personal information and online accounts, as well as how to avoid online scams, phishing and more.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

All are welcome at this informative seminar, but space is limited. Call 618-258-3168 ex. 1459 or email RSVP@1stMidAmerica.org to reserve your seat.

As part of 1st MidAmerica’s commitment to financial education, several seminars are held throughout the year and cover various topics such as estate planning and improving credit. All seminars are free to the public. Visit https://www.1stmidamerica.org/home.html for future seminar dates.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative that currently serves more than 65,000 members through 13 Illinois branches in Illinois and Missouri, with a mission of exceeding member expectations. Membership is open to residents of 21 counties in central Illinois and one county in western Missouri. For more information about 1st MidAmerica Credit Union visit www.1stMidAmerica.org.

More like this:

Jul 28, 2023 - 1st MidAmerica Credit Union Granite City Branch Opens its Doors on Nameoki Road  

Jun 14, 2023 - 1st MidAmerica Credit Union Awards Five Local Students With $1,000 Scholarships

Sep 18, 2023 - Edwardsville Township To Host Annual Touch A Truck Event Sept. 30

Oct 4, 2023 - RBGA Young Adults Committee Kicks Off New Year

Feb 17, 2023 - 1st MidAmerica Credit Union Recognized With Three State Awards

Related Video:

Demolition of Macy's at Alton Square

The 58th annual Great River Road Run

 