BETHALTO —1st MidAmerica Credit Union will be presenting a free seminar on cyber security and identity theft prevention at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 10, at the Bethalto 140 office.

This seminar will provide information on how to protect your digital identity, personal information and online accounts, as well as how to avoid online scams, phishing and more.

All are welcome at this informative seminar, but space is limited. Call 618-258-3168 ex. 1459 or email RSVP@1stMidAmerica.org to reserve your seat.

As part of 1st MidAmerica’s commitment to financial education, several seminars are held throughout the year and cover various topics such as estate planning and improving credit. All seminars are free to the public. Visit https://www.1stmidamerica.org/home.html for future seminar dates.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative that currently serves more than 65,000 members through 13 Illinois branches in Illinois and Missouri, with a mission of exceeding member expectations. Membership is open to residents of 21 counties in central Illinois and one county in western Missouri. For more information about 1st MidAmerica Credit Union visit www.1stMidAmerica.org.

