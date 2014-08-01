Alton, IL - 1st MidAmerica Credit Union is hosting its 7th Annual Charity Golf Outing on Thursday, September 4 at Spencer T. Olin Golf Club.



All proceeds from this year’s event will benefit the Madison County Child Advocacy Center. The credit union has raised more than $70,000 for local charities through the annual golf event over the past several years. Many sponsorship levels are available and golfers of all skill levels are welcome

and invited to participate in the outing. Foursomes are $300 a team, or $75 for individual players.

Registration fees include mulligans, skins, 18 holes of golf and fun, lunch, dinner, beverages on the course, and a free round of golf for later use. Reservations are required and space is limited.

Visit www.1stMidAmerica.org for sponsorship details and registration forms.

