BETHALTO – 1st MidAmerica Credit Union hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony at its new location in Granite City at 3830 Nameoki Road, where it is delivering greater financial access with state of the art technology and personalized service for the community.

The new location joins community investment and technology for 1st MidAmerica. The credit union purchased the stand-alone branch and made innovative updates that deliver convenience and financial accessibility for members. Features include a modern, full-service lobby, Interactive Teller Machines, one with 24-hour access, and a Go Live video banking station.

“Opening this new location reaffirms 1st MidAmerica’s investment in Granite City and our commitment to serving the community with a goal of helping people achieve financial well-being. We are here to provide members with access to the financial services they need,” said Alan Meyer, President and CEO of 1st MidAmerica Credit Union.

Article continues after sponsor message

Lisa Reeves will continue to lead the Granite City team as branch manager. Lisa and her team are excited to be the first branch of 1st MidAmerica to introduce the Interactive Teller Machines. This new technology complements the in-person, exceptional service delivered by the credit union team. Onsite employees now spend more time working with members to help them achieve their financial goals, and less time on routine transactions that can be completed in just minutes.

Interactive Teller Machines allow quick transactions, such as deposits, withdrawals, and loan payments, and carry a variety of denominations for greater convenience, including $1, $5, $20, and $50. The Go Live station also provides video access as an expanded service option for members who want to apply for home and consumer loans or open new accounts.

The new branch replaces the previous location, which was located in a strip mall on Fehling Road.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union is a not for profit, financial cooperative with a commitment to improving the financial well-being of its members and local communities. Additional information can be found at www.1stMidAmerica.org.

More like this:

Related Video: