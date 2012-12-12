Bethalto, IL - 1st MidAmerica Credit Union was recently recognized at both state and national levels for several awards, specifically for community support and youth financial education.

As one of two credit unions recognized by the Credit Union National Association in the Community Credit Union of the Year large asset category, 1st MidAmerica was awarded an honorable mention this year. Judges selected credit unions that consistently excel in the advancement of the ideals of the credit union movement, are proactive in their communities, and provide a wide array of services that meet the needs of their diverse communities.

The Illinois Credit Union League awarded 1st MidAmerica first place for the Desjardins Youth Financial Education Award. Over the past year, the credit union has performed budget simulations with over 450 students in several local high schools. The credit union also sponsors the brass program, which provides financial education materials and online access for teachers at a dozen high schools in three local counties. Along with the financial literacy programs, 1st MidAmerica has an active kids club that encourages savings and thrift beginning at a young age. The credit union also received an honorable mention for the Desjardins Adult Financial Education Award for its 2012 seminar series on various financial topics and its partnerships with area organizations that support adults in need of financial direction.

1st MidAmerica was awarded the Dora Maxwell Award by the Illinois Credit Union League for an outstanding social responsibility project. In 2012, the credit union held its 6th annual charity golf outing, benefitting Riverbend Head Start & Family Services for the third year in a row. As part of its

partnership with RHSFS, the credit union also conducted a school supply drive for the organization's preschool classrooms. Overall fundraising in 2012 resulted in more than $17,500 being donated to RHSFS.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union serves more than 40,000 members in the Riverbend area through seven local branches. For more information about 1st MidAmerica Credit Union visit www.1stMidAmerica.org

