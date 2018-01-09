BEHTALTO — 1st MidAmerica Credit Union was recently recognized at the state level, by the Illinois Credit Union League, for two awards, specifically for community support and financial education.

The Illinois Credit Union League awarded 1st MidAmerica the Louise Herring Member Service Award for putting the credit union philosophy of people helping people into action. The credit was recognized for its focus on preventing elderly financial abuse. Not only does the credit union require training for its employees, but has also provided education to local groups about the topic. Targeting care takers and family members to look for signs of fraud and financial exploitation is at the core of protecting those vulnerable to these crimes.

1st MidAmerica also received a Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service Award for an outstanding social responsibility project. In 2017, the credit union held its tenth annual charity golf outing and additional fundraising, benefiting the Madison County Child Advocacy Center. Overall fundraising in 2017 resulted in more than $32,000 being donated to the CAC. The award also recognized the credit union’s overall community support, including over $140,000 in community contributions and more than 4,000 hours of employee volunteerism.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative that currently serves more than 65,000 members through 13 branches in Illinois and Missouri, with a mission of exceeding member expectations. Membership is open to residents of 21 counties in central Illinois and one county in western Missouri. For more information about 1st MidAmerica Credit Union visit www.1stMidAmerica.org.

