BETHALTO —1st MidAmerica Credit Union has awarded four scholarships to area high school graduates. Each of the winners received $1,000 for their college expenses. Their applications included an essay with this topic: What would you do with $10,000 in 30 days to benefit your community? From planting community gardens to expanding high school trades programs, the applicants brought forth their passion for helping those around them, reflecting the credit union philosophy of People Helping People.

The chosen scholarship winners attended four local high schools. Adrinnah Ferguson is a recent graduate of Metro East Lutheran High School in Edwardsville and will go on to Illinois College to study International Business. Emily Duncan attended Highland High School and will go on to St. Louis University to study Biochemistry. Megan Grove graduated from Marquette Catholic High School in Alton and will go on to SIUE to study Political Science. Margaret Tepen attended Jersey Community High and will go on to Southeast Missouri State to study Nursing.

“Each of our recipients is a deserving young adult”, stated Amber Scott, Vice President of Marketing at 1st MidAmerica Credit Union. “The applicants’ dedication to academics, involvement in school programs and support of their communities were considered in the selection process.”

1st MidAmerica Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative that currently serves more than 59,000 members through 12 Illinois branches in Illinois and Missouri, with a mission of exceeding member expectations. Membership is open to residents of 21 counties in central Illinois and one county in western Missouri. For more information about 1st MidAmerica Credit Union visit www.1stMidAmerica.org.

