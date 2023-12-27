

BETHALTO - 1st MidAmerica Credit Union Vice President of Commercial Services, Jeff Whitaker, has announced his plans to retire at the end of this year.

Whitaker began working at the credit union in 2007 and was instrumental in growing the Commercial Services department at 1st MidAmerica. Throughout his time at 1st MidAmerica, he has been active in the community, volunteering with several community organizations.

“Jeff’s dedication to assisting business members during his tenure is evident in the relationships that he has formed with the business members. He has grown the commercial services department tremendously in his time at the credit union and built it into what it is today,” said Alan Meyer, President & CEO.

Brett Pont has been named the new Vice President of Commercial Services and started with 1st MidAmerica earlier this year.

Pont comes to the credit union with over 18 years of commercial and financial services experience and has spent the past 10 years in commercial services. Pont shares the credit union commitment to community and is an active volunteer in his local community.

“I’m looking forward to assisting businesses in the community and building on the foundation that Jeff created at the credit union,” said Pont.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union has a mission of exceeding member expectations. Additional information can be found at www.1stMidAmerica.org.

