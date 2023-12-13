GRANITE CITY - 1st MidAmerica Credit Union announced its four recipients of the Granite City Community Unit School District #9 Teacher Grants for the 2023 Fall Semester at the Dec. 12 GCSD9 School Board Meeting.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union President/CEO Alan Meyer presented each honoree with a $250 grant. In addition, the grant winners received a certificate from GCSD9 Superintendent Stephanie M. Cann.

Below is a list of the four honorees and how the $250 grant will be used:

Hannah Boehme - Maryville 1st Grade

  • Doodle boards and play-doh for phonics lessons

Karen Phillips - Maryville 1st & 2nd Grade

  • Microphone ball for music classes

Sarah Shaw - Wilson 1st Grade

  • Rock memory garden for former teacher Jamie Kindle

Denise Stout - Maryville 2nd Grade

  • Horseshoe table for small group instruction

For more information about 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, visit www.1stmidamerica.org/#.

