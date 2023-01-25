GRANITE CITY - 1st MidAmerica Credit Union announced its three recipients of the Granite City Community Unit School District #9 Teacher Grants for the 2022 Fall Semester, as announced on Jan. 24 at the GCSD9 School Board Meeting.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union President/CEO Alan Meyer presented each honoree with a $250 grant. In addition, the grant winners received a certificate from GCSD9 Superintendent Stephanie M. Cann.

Below is a list of the three honorees and how the $250 grant will be used:

Kelly Fitzgerald - Frohardt

Items for Sensory Room

Karen Phillips - Maryville & Wilson

New instruments at Maryville and Wilson and wants to add scarves to show movement

Marcie Sedabres - Grigsby

Provide high-interest books for students to read while they are waiting 30 minutes for school to begin

