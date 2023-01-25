GRANITE CITY - 1st MidAmerica Credit Union announced its three recipients of the Granite City Community Unit School District #9 Teacher Grants for the 2022 Fall Semester, as announced on Jan. 24 at the GCSD9 School Board Meeting.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union President/CEO Alan Meyer presented each honoree with a $250 grant. In addition, the grant winners received a certificate from GCSD9 Superintendent Stephanie M. Cann.

Below is a list of the three honorees and how the $250 grant will be used:

Article continues after sponsor message

Kelly Fitzgerald - Frohardt

  • Items for Sensory Room

Karen Phillips - Maryville & Wilson

  • New instruments at Maryville and Wilson and wants to add scarves to show movement

Marcie Sedabres - Grigsby

  • Provide high-interest books for students to read while they are waiting 30 minutes for school to begin

For more information about 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, visit www.1stmidamerica.org/#.

More like this:

Jul 28, 2023 - 1st MidAmerica Credit Union Granite City Branch Opens its Doors on Nameoki Road  

Oct 4, 2023 - RBGA Young Adults Committee Kicks Off New Year

Sep 18, 2023 - Edwardsville Township To Host Annual Touch A Truck Event Sept. 30

Jun 14, 2023 - 1st MidAmerica Credit Union Awards Five Local Students With $1,000 Scholarships

Nov 21, 2023 - Timothy Melton Is Midwest Members Credit Union “Oiler Of The Month”

Related Video:

Demolition of Macy's at Alton Square

The 58th annual Great River Road Run

 