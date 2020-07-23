BETHALTO - 1st MidAmerica Credit Union is pleased to announce Linda Hickman as the new Assistant Vice President of Consumer Lending. Hickman comes to the credit union with over 25 years of financial services experience, with nine of the those in a lending management role.

With her previous consumer lending experience and financial services background, Hickman will be an excellent addition to the 1st MidAmerica team. She will be responsible for directing and monitoring lending and collection operations at the credit union.

“I’m very excited to join 1st MidAmerica Credit Union and look forward to living and working in the community. I’m eager to get involved and support the many organizations that the credit union is affiliated with,” said Hickman.

Originally from O’Fallon, IL, Hickman relocated to the Riverbend area two years ago. Hickman has previously volunteered with Meals on Wheels, Salvation Army and Relay for Life. She looks forward to volunteering with the 1st MidAmerica community team.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union has a mission of exceeding member expectations. Additional information can be found at www.1stMidAmerica.org.

