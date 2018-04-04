1st MidAmerica Credit Union employees donated items and shipped 24 boxes to members of the armed forces through the annual Adopt-a-Soldier program

BETHALTO — 1st MidAmerica Credit Union employees rallied to show support for our troops through the annual Adopt-a-Soldier program this spring.

The credit union selected members and relatives of employees who serve in the armed forces as recipients. Donated items included personal hygiene products, favorite snacks, magazines, and notes of appreciation for their dedication. Employees filled 24 boxes for 12 local soldiers that are currently serving overseas and stateside.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative that currently serves more than 65,000 members through 13 Illinois branches in Illinois and Missouri, with a mission of exceeding member expectations. Membership is open to residents of 21 counties in central Illinois and one county in western Missouri. For more information about 1st MidAmerica Credit Union visit www.1stMidAmerica.org.

