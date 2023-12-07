EDWARDSVILLE - Wesley Mitton might only be a first grader, but he already knows how important it is to be kind.

Because he is a “kind friend and conscientious student,” Wesley Mitton is a Gerard Fischer Student of the Month for Glen Carbon Elementary School.

Mitton’s favorite parts of the school day are recess and math class. He thinks subtraction is super cool, especially two-digit subtraction, which is his favorite thing he has learned this year.

As much as he enjoys recess, he loves playing at home with his brothers after school. His younger brother Wyatt and older brother Mason are great teammates when they play soccer, which is Mitton’s favorite sport. He is an awesome goalie and nothing gets past him.

The teachers at Glen Carbon Elementary School are proud of Mitton for his ability to follow the rules and show kindness to every student. He always demonstrates the Mighty Miner Way, which helps him to make friends, Mitton said.

“Wesley works hard every day, and exhibits great self-control for someone his age,” his teacher added. “He often respectfully reminds others about the behavioral expectations.”

Though Mitton has some time before he has to make any concrete decisions, he already knows that he will probably choose a job that involves science and math. In the meantime, he will continue practicing his subtraction skills and showing kindness in everything he does.

“I don’t want anyone to get hurt, and I don’t want to get hurt,” Mitton explained. “If people are kind to me, I’m happy. If I’m kind to others, that makes them happy.”

Congratulations to Wesley for this recognition by Glen Carbon Elementary School and Gerard Fischer!

