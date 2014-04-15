1st Annual Zac Disher Memorial Golf Tournament Benefits Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The Disher Family will host its 1st Annual Zac Disher Memorial Golf Tournament on Saturday, May 10th, 2014 at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course at 4701 College Avenue in Alton, IL. All the proceeds will benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in Zac's memory.



Zac was a resident of the local community and grew up in East Alton and attended Roxana High School. He enjoyed playing for his school on the golf and baseball teams. He loved his family, friends and dogs. He worked for the St. Louis Cardinals for 6 years on the field crew.



Zac was and still is a hero for his family. Zac endured multiple different treatments, including trials and experimental drugs, with determination. He didn't like it, but rarely complained. Zac just wanted to be healthy like his friends. He fought hard to return to work with the St. Louis Cardinals, but remission was just beyond his reach. Sadly, Zac passed away in March 2012 after a three-year battle with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The family thinks of him every day.



The tournament will kick off on Saturday, May 10 at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course with registration and the driving range opening at 12:30pm and a 1:30pm shotgun start. Each golfer will be provided with dinner after the tournament. A silent auction being conducted during dinner with special items for Mother's Day.



For further information or registration, please contact Cory Criter at (636) 578-7843 or by email at STL103@yahoo.com. Golfers may also register directly with Spencer T. Olin Golf Course at (618) 465-3888; just make sure to mention the tournament name and date when you call. A printable registration form is available at Riverbender.com's events calendar entry for the tournament.