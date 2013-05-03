1st Annual Family 5K Walk/Run Saturday, May 18, 2013. Rain or Shine! Proceeds go to Community Hope Center. Registrations start at 8:00 am. Walk/Run begins at 8:30am, BETHALTO VILLAGE HAL Entry Fee: Early Registration by May 11th $20.00 - Students $15.00 Late Registration $25.00 - Students $20.00

Event t-shirts are included for pre-registered entrants. Register at: http://hopecenters.com/Events.html (More details) Race packets can be picked up at Community Hope Center, 1201 Hope Center Lane, P.O. Box 124, Cottage Hills, IL 62018 on May 16th from 3 - 6 p.m. or at registration on race day.

For additional information contact Barb Stumpf at barbstumpf@hotmail.com

