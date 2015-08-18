ALTON - The first Alton Food Truck Festival presented by Sauce magazine will be at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, Saturday, August 29, 2015. The food trucks will provide their products for purchase from 4pm-8pm while live music will play throughout the festival and continue until 10pm.

St. Louis native and blues prodigy Marquise Knox will play from 4pm- 7pm, while the Jumbo Shrimp Band, a Jimmy Buffet tribute band, will play from 7pm-10pm.

The Alton Food Truck Festival is FREE to the general public.

To date 12 food trucks are confirmed to attend including Completely Sauced, Go Gyro Go, Revel Kitchen, St. Louis Kettle Corn, Sarah's Cake Stop (Sarah's Cake Shop), Smokin' Monkey, Steak Louie, The Sweet Divine, Taco Truck STL, Totally Toasted, Twyford BBQ & Catering and Zias on the Hill.

Each truck will offer unique food with a range of prices. In addition to domestic beers and non-alcoholic beverages, the Amphitheater concession team will offer the following craft beers on tap: Boulevard Single-Wide IPA, Boulevard Oktoberfest, Civil Life American Brown, Civil Life TBD and Sierra Single Hop while Boulevard Wheat, Sierra Pale Ale and Strongbow Cider are available in cans.

Article continues after sponsor message

“These are the best food trucks in the St. Louis area. We are excited to be able to put together such a great event for Alton’s first Food Truck Festival” said Alton Mayor Brant Walker. “We hope the greater Alton region comes out to support this festival and enjoy great food with great music.”

For more information about the Alton Food Truck Festival go to the Amphitheater website www.libertybankamphitheater.com. While general admission is free, a limited number of VIP tickets remain available for $25. VIP ticket includes two drink tickets, parking pass and access to the VIP tent.

More like this:

Related Video: