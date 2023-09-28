ALTON – A 4-over-par 76 from sophomore Sarah Hyten powered the Father McGivney girls golf team to its best-ever finish at the IHSA Class 1A regional Thursday afternoon at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course.

Hyten’s score was good enough to earn her yet another medalist this season and propelled her team to a second-place finish, meaning they will all move on to the Roxana Sectional on Monday, Oct. 2 at Belk Park Golf Course.

Other scores for the Griffins were sophomore Avery Grenzebach (93), sophomore Riana Thakker (96), sophomore Riley Ramsey (103), junior Kendall Riechmann (106), and senior Paige Stoelzle (113).

Breese Central won the regional with a blazing team score of 359, followed by McGivney at 368 and Breese Mater Dei with 378. Columbia also shot a 378, but Mater Dei moved on due to tiebreakers.

Metro-East Lutheran did not field a complete team, but freshman Ally Suhre’s 78 earned her a second-place finish and qualified her as an individual for Monday’s sectional.

Also moving on was Roxana senior Reagan Lynn (89) and Marquette sophomore Reese Livingstone (90).

The Explorers finished in seventh (397) while the Shells took 12th (459). The Civic Memorial Eagles finished 11th but did not qualify anyone individually.

Monday’s sectional will be played in Wood River at Belk Park Golf Course beginning at 9 a.m.

