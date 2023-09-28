ALTON - Spencer T. Olin Golf Course was the sight of the 2023 IHSA Class 1A boys regional golf tournament Wednesday morning into the afternoon.

13 schools competed with the top three schools earning spots into next week's sectional. The top-10 individuals outside those three schools also qualified.

Metro-East Lutheran, with some solid play by each player, won the regional with a team score of 318. Ryan Suhre was tournament medalist with a 1-under-par 71, the only under-par round on the day. His teammate Gavin White added a 77 which tied for sixth.

Drew Suhre (83), Cole Renken (87), Jacob Koper (89), and Erik Neath (95) also recorded scores for the Knights.

For the Explorers, they came in with a score of 320 on their home course. Tyler Morelli (76) and Carson Jones (77) led the team and finished tied for fourth and sixth, respectively. Mike Wilson shot an 81, Sean Williams shot an 86, Andrew Belden shot a 91, and Henry Freihoff shot a 93 for Marquette.

Litchfield finished third as a team with a team score of 324.

Metro-East Lutheran, Marquette, and Litchfield all automatically qualified for next week's sectional on Monday, Oct. 2 at Acorn Golf Links in Waterloo.

Joining them will be the top-10 individuals from the remaining 10 teams.

Vandalia's Connor McCall (73) and Jonah Beesley (74) finished second and third on the day behind Suhre's 71 to qualify.

Althoff Catholic sent Carson Tribout (76) and Parker Burning (83) while Ramsey's Gunner Finley (83) and Carlinville's Tate Duckels (86) also qualified.

The others who qualified were all Father McGivney Griffins. McGivney finished fourth as a team, combining to shoot a 329.

Dominic Zamoroni (80), Joey Hyten (81), Drew Kleinheider (82), and Riley Knobeloch (86) will be moving on for McGivney.

