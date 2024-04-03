

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO. - The St. Charles County Cyber Crime Task Force has been conducting a child exploitation investigation and today released some information about a case.

The St. Charles County Cyber Crime Task Force received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and the Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The tip was an “elevated priority” due to the suspect; Rudolph Hlavaty (19) of St. Peters, stating in a chat conversation that he worked at a local daycare, the St. Charles County Public Information Officer Barry Bayles said.

"Information was gathered through the tip, that Hlavaty was using his cellular device on the daycare’s WiFi, which led to a location of a local daycare in St. Charles County through a subpoena of their IP address. SCC Cyber Crime Task Force Investigators responded immediately to the daycare where they located Hlavaty and took him into custody," Bayless said.

"During a Mirandized interview, Hlavaty admitted to child pornography being stored on his cellphone, as well as to sexually assaulting a child at the daycare."

Hlavaty was transported to the St. Charles County Corrections Department. Hlavaty is being held in custody on no bond.

He is being charged with:

Child Molestation – 2nd Degree (Class B Felony)

Promoting A Sexual Performance By A Child (Class C Felony)

This investigation is still active and ongoing.

There is no further information available at this time

