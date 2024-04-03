19-Year-Old Daycare Employee Confesses to Assault and Child Pornography
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO. - The St. Charles County Cyber Crime Task Force has been conducting a child exploitation investigation and today released some information about a case.
The St. Charles County Cyber Crime Task Force received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and the Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The tip was an “elevated priority” due to the suspect; Rudolph Hlavaty (19) of St. Peters, stating in a chat conversation that he worked at a local daycare, the St. Charles County Public Information Officer Barry Bayles said.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
"Information was gathered through the tip, that Hlavaty was using his cellular device on the daycare’s WiFi, which led to a location of a local daycare in St. Charles County through a subpoena of their IP address. SCC Cyber Crime Task Force Investigators responded immediately to the daycare where they located Hlavaty and took him into custody," Bayless said.
"During a Mirandized interview, Hlavaty admitted to child pornography being stored on his cellphone, as well as to sexually assaulting a child at the daycare."
Hlavaty was transported to the St. Charles County Corrections Department. Hlavaty is being held in custody on no bond.
He is being charged with:
Child Molestation – 2nd Degree (Class B Felony)
Promoting A Sexual Performance By A Child (Class C Felony)
This investigation is still active and ongoing.
There is no further information available at this time
More like this: