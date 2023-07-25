WOOD RIVER - Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine and Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells announced Tuesday that a 19-year-old from Alton has been charged with first-degree murder has been filed in connection with a shooting death in Wood River.

Austin L. Mullins has been charged with first-degree murder. The charges state that Mullins discharged a firearm, causing the death of Jacob Wall, 23, on Monday, July 24, 2023.

The facts of the case were presented to State’s Attorney Haine’s Office after an investigation into the incident was started by Wood River Police Detectives and Madison County Sheriff’s Office Detectives.

At 4:09 a.m. Monday, July 24, 2023, the Wood River Police Department received a 911 call to respond to 834 Tennyson Street, Wood River, for a report that a person had been shot. Police and emergency personnel immediately responded.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said the Wood River Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services responded and began to treat the victim at the scene. Several people were at the single-family residence.

"Several police agencies, including the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Alton, Roxana, South Roxana, Hartford, East Alton, and Bethalto Police Departments, responded to assist Wood River Police at the scene," Wells said. "The victim was transported by ambulance to the Wood River Police Department where he was transferred to a helicopter. He was flown to a St. Louis area hospital. The victim died at the hospital."

The shooting took place at a residence where several individuals were present. Wells said the people at the home were invited, guests.

“This was not a random act of violence,” Wells said.

Mullins was taken into custody shortly after the shooting.

Wood River Police received assistance in the investigation from Illinois State Police and Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

“I want to thank every department who assisted the Wood River Police Department in this investigation,” Wells said. “The Illinois State Police provided crime-scene services and K-9 assistance, Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor for sending two investigators to work with the Wood River Police Detectives, and Attorney Thomas Haine, who assigned Assistant State’s Attorney Morgan Hudson to review the case as it proceeded.”

Wells added: “I also thank the members of the Wood River Police Department who pour their hearts into this community around the clock. We have great support from our community, City Manager, Mayor, and Councilmembers who count on us to do the small things right all the time, so we will do the right things right when the big thing happens.”

