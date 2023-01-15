EAST ST. LOUIS – At 3:27 p.m. on January 14, 2023, the Illinois State Police Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) responded to the 800 block of North 80th Street to investigate a homicide.

The victim, an 18-year-old male of East St. Louis was fatally injured when he was struck by gunfire.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477 (TIPS) or PSEG Agents at 618-343-5239. Witnesses can remain anonymous.