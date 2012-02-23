Short Stop in Bunker Hill was recently approved and awarded the remaining Build Macoupin County Energy Efficiency Grant funds. The $2,779.03 presented to Short Shop, to improve its lighting, ends the highly successful program administered by Macoupin Economic Development Partnership. The grant, announced in January of 2011, was made available to assist businesses and commercial building owners located in Macoupin County to make needed improvements to their structures. Reduction of energy consumption and job creation were the focus of the grant.

MEDP identified energy costs as a major factor in business retention in Macoupin County. Grantees were eligible to receive up to 100% of the remaining project costs once all qualifications and guidelines had been met and approved. The Macoupin County program worked in conjunction with Ameren Illinois’ Act on Energy program.

MEDP was awarded $75,000 from the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to conduct its own Energy Efficiency grant program to businesses located in its member communities. These funds contributed to projects totaling $188,315.56 throughout Macoupin. Recipients included: Unincorporated Macoupin County: Area Diesel, NBS Systems, Shipman Elevator Company, Sievers Equipment Company, Sievers Truck Service; Staunton: Bill’s IGA, Duda Ace Hardware, Bulldog Rentals, TDS Transport; Brighton: Joseph F. Boente & Sons; Gillespie: John Hicks Maytag, Lumpy’s Restaurant; Mt. Olive: The Bodie Shop, From My House to Yours; Bunker Hill: Meehan’s IGA, MRH Corporation-Short Stop, and Benld: Ken Snider.

“I am extremely happy with the economic impact our energy efficiency grant program was able to produce,” said MEDP Executive Director Shari Albrecht. “Our substantial figures do not even reflect the trickle-down effect of funds paid to local electricians to perform the work, or money spent by the electricians themselves locally. We would have loved to have assisted everyone who applied, but I assure you MEDP continues to look for ways to support its business community.”

