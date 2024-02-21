EDWARDSVILLE - If you’re looking for a Lenten fish fry, 1818 Offshore has all the seafood you need, every day of the week.

Located at 210 S. Buchanan Street in Edwardsville, the restaurant has over 40 fresh seafood options on their dinner menu — but they don’t stop there. 1818 Offshore has decided to offer four specials during the Lent season through March 30, 2024.

Choose either battered and fried or blackened fresh catch for the Fresh Catch Meal, which is served with house made pickles, creamy slaw and house made tartar sauce, Lucky Lola hushpuppies and bread or fries. Chef’s Daily Fresh Catch also comes as tacos, battered and fried or blackened, with jalapeño cilantro slaw, fresh pineapple salsa and preserved lemon aioli.

The Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl offers tamari & mirini glazed ahi tuna, lime smashed avocado, pickled carrots, pickled ginger, spicy cucumber, edamame and calrose rice all together for a delicious but healthy fresh meal. And a local favorite, the Snow Crab Leg Dinner, will get you one pound of steamed snow crab legs served with drawn butter and fresh lemon.

No matter what seafood you love, you’re bound to find a great catch at 1818 Offshore. The restaurant is open from 3:30–9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. You can find out more about all of these specials and the other fresh seafood meals at their official website at 1818Offshore.com.

